Reesink Turfcare is bringing to market a range of rear mounted tractor attachments for use with its TYM tractors.

Debuting at the Game Fair in Hertfordshire on 28 to 30 July 2017, the attachments available are finishing mowers, flail mowers, wide area mowers and rotary tillers to increase the range of products Reesink Turfcare can offer its customers.

TYM sales manager Steven Haynes says the attachments, which are manufactured by Italian-based manufacturer SICMA, were chosen to give customers even more value from their tractor investment.

"Reesink is careful in selecting items to pair up with existing products, but with over half a century of experience producing mechanical solutions for the agricultural industry we are happy to partner with SICMA to bring a reliable range of quality attachments to our customers. These attachments offer something for everyone whether they have a 25 or 60hp tractor, increasing the versatility and productivity of the machine."

Tractors are of course designed as implement carriers. Making use of this capability rather than bringing in additional machines for mowing, tilling and shredding saves space in the shed and is much more economical.

Available in the range are two types of rotary tillers, the BH to suit a 15-30hp tractor and the RC to suit a 30-55hp tractor. Both are great for typical soil conditions thanks to the six curved blades per flange which are mounted in a spiral line.

Similarly to the tillers, there are two types of flail mowers available to suit both 15-30hp (TA) and 30-55hp (TE) tractors so whether you're dealing with estate gardens or highway verges, there is a flail to help you cut through the debris.

When it comes to mowing there are two options depending on the needs of the customer. The FA series finishing mower is available with cutting widths from 1.2m to 1.8m and for those looking for something more productive we have the highly versatile three deck WGM wide area mower which has an overall cutting width of 3.6m.

Steve continues: "Just like the TYM sub 50hp range of tractors, these attachments are perfectly suited for rural countryside applications, which makes their launch at The Game Fair relevant and very timely.

"We knew it was the perfect opportunity to launch the attachments at the Fair, in fact so keen were we to make sure show visitors could see these items, they're not yet branded in TYM red, they're still in the manufacturer's orange! We very much look forward to welcoming visitors on stand this weekend to showcase this brand new range."

Reesink Turfcare - 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk