New to Reesink's product line and in the spotlight at the NEC, is a machine that revolutionises clipping clear up and elevates productivity to new levels.

With a 41L fuel tank and 810L capacity hopper, plus the ability to change the height of cut without stopping, Reesink Turfcare says productivity is at an all-time high with this machine.

Jeff Anguige, national sales manager at Reesink, says: "This new launch will appeal to councils and landscape contractors looking for minimum downtime. The fuel tank is large enough to power a full day's work, while the increase in the hopper's capacity is accompanied by a sensor which alerts the operator when the hopper is full. That prevents unnecessary stopping to check and empty. Changing the height of cut is intuitive and quick with adjustments made possible from the operator's seat."

The new machine will be revealed on stand H010.

As well as this exciting new product launch, Reesink Turfcare returns in full force to SALTEX, with all of its brands in tow. Bringing for the second year running, a full line-up, including the latest popular products from Toro turfcare machinery, Toro irrigation controllers and sprinklers, Otterbine lake and pond aeration systems and TYM compact tractors.

Products on stand from the Toro groundscare range include the highly versatile heavy-duty Toro LT-F3000 triple with its two-in-one machine cylinder attachment option, for switching between long or short grass; the Groundsmaster 360 Quad Steer zero-turn mower for ultimate manoeuvrability; the hard-wearing Groundsmaster 7210 zero-turn rotary mower for the toughest of groundscare jobs, and the Groundsmaster 4000-D with SmartPower, which alters engine speed according to the contours for optimal blade power.

Concluding the line-up from Toro is myTurf, a fleet management programme which offers automatic log recording of all machines in operation and instant ordering of replacement parts when due. Preventative maintenance, repairs and parts are all tracked online as part of myTurf, allowing for a more accurate calculation for cost of ownership.

Representing Toro's irrigation range is the Lynx Central Control system, with its intuitive technology, and Infinity 55 sprinklers with Smart Access, the perfect pair for maximising performance and efficiency. Also on stand are the TS90 and T7 sprinklers with TurfCup, a feature for hidden infield irrigation and for seamless-looking turf, as well as the Flex 55 sprinklers.

For optimising oxygen levels to keep water healthy, Otterbine offers a range of versatile and cost-effective aerating systems and fountains that improve water quality and enhance aesthetics. The brand's best-selling Fractional five-in-one aerator delivers the highest performance rate of any fractional aerator on the market and is joined by the Concept 3, the aerating fountain that perfectly illustrates how industrial aerators can give the best of both worlds offering function and beauty.

This year is also the first year that Reesink will have two stands - H080 will be entirely dedicated to TYM Tractors, with the new T393 with the option of a factory-fitted air-conditioned cabin and the TS25 coming to represent the compact tractor range built purposely for mid-duty groundscare applications. The BH120 rotary tiller and TE145 flail mower from the recently launched range of attachments from Sicma completes the line up from Reesink."

Reesink Turfcare's marketing manager Holly, comments: "There's lots to be excited about this year. SALTEX is the perfect platform for our new launch and it's great to have representation from all brands at the show. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our stands to see the line-up and share invaluable advice from our specialist groundscare machinery team."

Reesink Turfcare - 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk