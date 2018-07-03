Orsett Golf Club in Essex has long been a Toro customer and plans on keeping it that way for the next four years as it signs its third lease deal with Reesink Turfcare. This is thanks to Toro putting in the hours and keeping its residual value, as well as having Reesink supporting it with back-up.

Course manager Perry Lowe, left, with Reesink's Richard Freeman and the club's latest fleet

Set over 112 acres of undulating heathland, the par 72 Championship course has a demanding layout of over 6,600 yards, and as a result the machines are expected to work hard, as course manager Perry Lowe explains: "This is a really big course and the machines are used heavily. Toro gives us a good amount of hours yet keeps its residual value, which is an important factor in our four-year machinery replacement programme. In the last four years, we've had hardly any issues, but the peace of mind we get from having Reesink for backup should we need it is really important.

"We're almost 100 percent Toro here. We feel it has the edge with having Reesink as distributor. When Reesink took over as distributor for Toro three years ago, we wondered if things were going to change and if it would affect how things work. But we're more than happy with the customer service, the speed with which any problems are dealt with is incredible - the next day and it's sorted."

This latest four-year deal includes the TriFlex 3420-H, Reelmaster 3575-D, Groundsmaster 3500-D, Groundsmaster 4000-D, two Reelmaster 3100-D mowers, a Multi Pro 5800-D, GreensPro 1260 and a ProCore SR72 aerator.

Perry concludes: "It's important we maintain course standards for our members. The results we get from Toro and Reesink have grown better every year and that is why we stick with them time after time."

Call 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk.