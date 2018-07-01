The British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association, Toro and Reesink Turfcare have revealed the 12 finalists who will contest this year's Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year Awards.

The 30th hosting of the finals of the prestigious awards will once again take place at BIGGA House, following a nationwide search for the country's leading student greenkeepers.

Thirty-seven candidates took part in the interview process, with 12 talented candidates making it through to the grand final, to be held at BIGGA House on 17 and 18 September.

Up for grabs will be the 30th Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year award and the 3rd Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year award.

Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year finalists:

Daniel Ashelby, Wilmslow Golf Club Tim Brown, Hockley Golf Club William Curran, Hever Castle Golf Club Dan Dooley, Mount Murray Golf Club John Scurfield, Morpeth Golf Club Richard Warlow, Celtic Manor Resort

Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year finalist:

Aaron Hurdwell, Harleyford Golf Club Adam Jackson, Ferndown Golf Club Harry Misselbrook, Harewood Downs Golf Club Danny Patten, Lee Park Golf Club Liam Pigden, Burnham & Berrow Golf Club Reece Tomalin, Trentham Golf Club

Each year the awards enable BIGGA, turf maintenance equipment manufacturer Toro and distributor Reesink Turfcare to celebrate those talented young greenkeepers who are dedicating themselves to a career within the industry.

The Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year winner will receive an eight-week all expenses paid scholarship in America, including a six-week residential turf management study course at the University of Massachusetts, a trip to the Golf Industry Show in San Diego and a visit to Toro's facilities.

The Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year winner will receive a work experience placement at the exclusive Vidauban Golf Club in southern France. They will also receive a trip to Continue to Learn at BTME and enjoy a five-night package that includes hotel, four days of education, travel and £125 expenses, plus a Toro training voucher.

2017 awards winners Angus Roberts and Nick Machin

Stuart Green, head of member learning at BIGGA: "I really enjoy the Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year selection process as it allows me to travel the country and meet some of BIGGA's most ambitious and talented student greenkeepers. Each year I'm astounded by the depth of knowledge and enthusiasm for the industry shown by our candidates and it's heartening to see that the future of the industry is in such safe hands.

"Throughout its 30 years, the Toro Student Greenkeeper awards have grown to the extent that they are now acknowledged as the industry's most prestigious awards event, and countless candidates have gone on to forge incredible careers within the turf management industry.

"My thanks go to Toro and Reesink Turfcare for their continued support, and thank you to everyone who took part this year."

David Cole, Reesink Turfcare managing director and award sponsor: "As we approach our 30th award presentation, the popularity and appeal of the competition endures and continues to exceed expectation. Entries were up this year with over double the amount from employer nominations. This shows the commitment to career learning from golf employers, course managers and head greenkeepers, as well as demonstrating their faith in the abilities of their students.

"The introduction of the 'Young' category, now in its third year, has helped reinvigorate the original intentions of this pioneering programme, which were to attract young people to a career in greenkeeping and support their education in the sector. This has been done by supporting learning and providing career-developing experiences as prizes to open up their global 'world of golf' perspective and opportunities for their future. This is the start of an exciting journey for our 2018 nominees."