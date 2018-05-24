Rhenac GreenTec AG (Germany) introduces - in partnership with Recreational Systems Europe/RSE - a unit that uses UV-C light to destroy up to 95% of fungus, algae and other diseases in grass.

The UV-C light is calibrated to a very specific light spectrum to kill fungus and other diseases instantly. Using such a 6 m wide UV-C device, takes merely 30-45min to cover 7,000 m2.

Foam markers at the sides of the unit show the groundsman which area the tractor has already covered.

The UV-C unit can be used on both natural and artificial grass surfaces. It can be fitted either at the front or at the rear of the tractor that is used for other maintenance work on the pitch.

For optimal results and to reduce the need for pesticides considerably, it is advised to be used 2-3 times/week. As golf encounters similar issues with fungus and algae, Rhenac GreenTec AG (Rhenac) is currently also developing a special UV-C light unit for golf courses.

For several weeks, the first 6m unit has been in use at Bundesliga side, 1. FC Köln.

For further information, contact RSE's Tom Mathys at: Tom.mathys@recreationalsystemseurope.com

