Rocks Lane Chiswick has landed July's MyLocalPitch Outstanding London Sports Venue Award.





Rocks Lane opened in 2005 in place of several dilapidated tennis courts, the location has since been transformed into seven multi-use floodlit courts catering for five-a-side, netball, tennis and hockey for twelve months of the year.



In 2007, three further 3G pitches were installed to bring the total pitch count to ten. Some of the original pitches have been upgraded to 4G for the ever-popular junior and adult five-a-side fixtures. Further work is being completed in October to build a new pavilion with improved off pitch facilities, including larger changing rooms, showers, cafe & indoor soft play area for young children.



Schools and coaching groups use the venue throughout the day and social games are laid on for the evenings.



July's grassroots award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.



MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 1,000 venues for 16 featured sports.



Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Rocks Lane Chiswick has some of the best facilities across the capital and is a firm favourite amongst our users. A lot of time and resource has gone into the sports centre and the results have been superb."

Chris Trowbridge, Duty Manager at Rocks Lane Chiswick said: "We are extremely pleased to receive the venue of the month award for July from MyLocalPitch. The whole team here aim to give all customers a professional and enjoyable experience and we are glad to be recognised by our users."

To find out more about the award or how to sign up to MyLocalPitch please visit www.mylocalpitch.com