Established under the new MTD ownership as the CubCadet INFINICUT® and the ATT TMSystem™, visitors to stand F041 will be able to see some new features on this unique mower range as well as a new face in Northern Territory Sales Manager Dougie Archibald.

The INFINICUT® is the most technologically advanced mower available to Turf managers. The LiFePO4 battery power source can be tailored in either 20Ah, 30Ah or 40Ah capacities to meet the requirements of any type of surface with no compromise in run time. The design of the mower is unique in its adaptability to perform optimally on any grass surface. With three pre-programmable reel speeds, clipping quality and yield can be augmented on a daily basis with the flick of a switch. Attitude angle and B.C.D. are also adjustable to suit the status of the grass regardless of the prevailing conditions. The INFINICUT® is optimally balanced and has class leading vibration and noise data resulting in a comfortable user experience. The grass basket has been tailored for simple attachment and removal and has been designed to collect clippings as efficiently as possible.

MTD Specialty Turf Products are industry leaders in the design of and production of cutting units ensuring an unsurpassed cut quality. This, together with minimal oscillation and bedknife drift, enables the unit to stay on cut longer.

MTD staff will be on hand to offer tailored advice, including new Territory Sales Manager Dougie Archibald. An established name in the industry, Dougie has gained a wealth of experience having worked in hands on Groundsmen positions and within leading dealer groups and machinery distributors in both the groundcare and golf sectors. Dougie is looking forward to exploring new opportunities in the market and meeting customers, both old and new, at Saltex this year.