The biggest turf management show of the year is on the horizon, and the time has come to get yourself on the guest list.

Visitors are urged to register early for BTME 2018 to benefit from queue-busting access to the Harrogate Convention Centre on 23-25 January 2018.

By combining Continue to Learn, the Turf Managers' Conference, GolfBIC and partner events, coupled with four halls of exhibitors, BTME 2018 will once again be a spectacular week of networking, education and access to the latest innovations in the sports turf management industry.

Over 140 exhibitors - from global giants such as Bayer, John Deere and Toro, to brand new innovative companies - will be putting on the most diverse show in the industry, featuring everything from irrigation systems, golf buggies and machinery, through to artificial turf, workwear and wildflowers.

And then on Tuesday evening, TV presenter and #ThisGirlGolfs ambassador Naga Munchetty will host the BIGGA Welcome Celebration, featuring the BIGGA Awards ceremony, with the free-to-attend event promising a fantastic night of entertainment, including a performance by leading comedian Ian Moore.

Kicking things off on Wednesday morning will be The BTME Breakfast Club: Cutting Edge Turf Management, featuring four of the biggest names in the sports turf industry. Joining Naga on stage will be Kenny Mackay of The Wentworth Club, Darren Baldwin of Tottenham Hotspur FC, Keith Kent of the RFU and Twickenham and Stuart Kerrison of Essex County Cricket Club.

Jim Croxton, BIGGA CEO, said: "Thousands of delegates will head to Harrogate for BTME 2018, and we want to make sure no one misses out. With hundreds of exhibitors all vying for the attention of BIGGA members, BTME is the premier place to get up-to-date with all the latest developments in the turf management industry.

"There will be four halls showcasing all manner of new products, innovations and more and we're very confident it will be a hugely successful show with plenty of business done during the week.

"You won't want to miss a moment of the action, and so not only does pre-registering ensure your place at the event, but it also allows you to skip to the front of the line and increase your BTME 2018 experience to the limit."

