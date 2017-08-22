A special Groundsmen's Day is being held at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday 13th September.

The Somerset Goundsmen's Association is organising the event, which is open to any cricket groundsman in Somerset.

It takes place on the second day of Somerset's home championship match against Lancashire , and everyone attending will get a free match ticket for the game.

During the lunch interval, groundsmen will be able to go out onto the pitch with Somerset County Cricket Club's head groundsman Simon Lee to hear how he and his team prepare and maintain playing surfaces.

There will also be a tour of the machinery shed and the equipment which the ground staff have at the ground.

To book a place on the Groundsman's Day, visit www.somersetcricketboard.co.uk

You can read the original article from West Somerset Free Press HERE