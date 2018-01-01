The special committee will assess "potential failures and conflicts of interest" over a nine-month term.

The full House of the European Parliament will take the final decision on the proposal by the Conference of Presidents (Parliament's President and political group leaders) at its session in February.

The herbicide had its marketing licence renewed by EU member states for five years in November 2017.

The special committee is to assess:

the authorisation procedure for pesticides in the EU;

potential failures in how substances are scientifically evaluated and approved;

the role of the European Commission in renewing the glyphosate licence;

possible conflicts of interest in the approval procedure;

the role of EU agencies, and whether they are adequately staffed and financed to fulfil their obligations.

The special committee will have 30 members.

It will deliver a final report of its factual findings and recommendations, to be approved by the full house.

The full House will vote on the mandate during the 5-8 February plenary session.