Islington's Three Corners Adventure Playground is the first sports facility to win a second Outstanding Venue Award after winning June's accolade. The site is run by the Peel Institute and last picked up this monthly title in October 2016.

The £2.4M Centre opened in early 2010 and was built with funds from EC1 New Deal, a Government-funded local regeneration project, the Learning Skills Council and Islington Council.

A year later, the Adventure Playground was re-landscaped, and a 3G Astroturf football pitch installed, with a further £300,000 funding. The pitch plays an integral role in the local community with regular sessions for kids and adults running all year long.

June's grassroots venue award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.

MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 9,000 of the best venues around the UK for 17 featured sports. The service has mostly recently launched in Brighton, to go alongside Manchester and Dublin.

Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Three Corners Adventure Playground remains one of our most popular venues across London and it's no surprise it's our first double winner. The trust does an outstanding job working with local youth groups in the area and the football pitch plays a vital role in getting people active."

Peel Institute's Milad Miah said: "We are really proud that we've won the award twice. Thanks to the team at MyLocalPitch who provide an excellent service. They make managing the hiring of the pitch effortless. They are a great organisation to work with."

