Following high demand, Kubota UK's popular ride-on mower cashback programme has returned for another year, providing lawn lovers with the perfect opportunity to produce a pristine lawn this spring.

The leading groundcare manufacturer is offering cashback opportunities across a number of its powerful, versatile and economic ride-on-mower solutions, including its first ever zero turn domestic ride-on mower, the Z122R.

Offering operators the opportunity to achieve the perfect cut across their lawn with its innovative technology and wide ranging features, the incentive is available to our domestic customers purchasing the Z122R, T Series and GR Series ride-on mowers from a Kubota dealer across the UK & Ireland.

Available from the 13th February until the 30th June 2018, our domestic customers can claim a significant £300/€400 cashback on both GR2120(S) models, whilst £200/€270 cashback is available on both GR1600(ID) models, T1880 and Z122R ride-on mowers.

For more information on Kubota and its extensive range of solutions for the groundcare and agriculture sectors visit www.kubota.co.uk or call 01844 268000.

For full details about the cashback offer visit https://kuk.kubota-eu.com/brochure/