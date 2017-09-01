Stem Injection Systems (SIS) will visit the NEC in November, seeking to further develop international distribution channels on the back of recent deals with two new European agents.

The market leading specialist in the provision of commercial weed control equipment, has just confirmed agency agreements with INVAR Biosecurity IE in Ireland and Vos Capelle in the Netherlands. Both countries have significant issues with invasive, non-native weeds and are amongst a growing number of European markets to take an interest in the solution provided by stem injection equipment.

Dublin-based INVAR Biosecurity is a dynamic Irish company specialising in the control of invasive weeds on land and water. Over the past 20 years it has successfully developed its range of specialised weed control services for treating species such as Japanese Knotweed and Giant Hogweed. It will advertise and promote stem injection equipment online and through the INVAR sales team around Ireland.

INVAR Director Tom Donovan explained: "Knotweed is a growing problem for many local councils and river authorities over here, particularly in special areas of conservation, and stem injection is recognised as a very environmental treatment solution. We will be representing Stem Injection Systems and actively trying to develop sales of its equipment in Ireland."

The agency agreement with Vos Capelle will see the horticultural supplies specialist hold stocks of stem injection equipment in the Netherlands for sale or hire to its well-established range of commercial and domestic customers across the country. Sales manager, Bart van Kollenburg commented: "We have a large and growing problem with Japanese Knotweed in Holland and high profile media coverage is increasing general awareness. Alongside this, several recent trials carried out by the prestigious Wageningen University and Research Centre (WUR) have confirmed stem injection using glyphosate as one of the most effective treatment methods.

"We have a wide variety of clients already interested in using this equipment and believe there is a major sales opportunity for Stem Injection Systems in Holland."

Both partnerships come at a time when European legislative restrictions mean that they are focusing on reducing the amount of herbicide being used. Greater awareness of the benefits of stem injection as the most appropriate and ecologically sound treatment method is making the treatment ever more popular.

At a time when Brexit has thrown European trade agreements ever more sharply into focus, SIS continues to enjoy unprecedented international interest, with recent equipment sales in Ireland and Holland matched by demand from France, Germany, Switzerland and the ever successful Belgian market.

SIS joint managing director, David Layland commented: "These two recent agency agreements reflect a sales strategy of continued market expansion across Europe and we hope to meet many more potential distribution partners at this year's show."