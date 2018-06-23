  1. See All
0 STIHL adds to workwear range

STIHL has expanded its range of high-visibility workwear that offers professionals the very best in comfort and mobility.

The new lightweight MS Protect cut protective high-visibility jacket and trousers -both available in different sizes - provide professionals with freedom of movement, and are ideal for a range of applications including arb, forestry and landscaping work.

The Protect MS jacket comes with two chest pockets as well as an outlet opening for harnesses on the back. The elbows and shoulders feature thorn protection and breathable ADVANCE cut protection has been included in the chest, shoulder, arm and stomach areas for improved ventilation.

Designed with ventilation on the back of the thigh and sturdy material at the knee and lower leg, the Protect MS trousers are the perfect accompaniment. With two side pockets, one back pocket, one tape measure pocket and kidney protection, the trousers offer professionals with a functional solution.

For end-user safety, the visibility of both the jacket and trousers fall in line with EN ISO 20471 protection class 2, and achieve class 3 high visibility when combined. Both products also meet class 1 EN 381 cut protection standards for further peace of mind. The trousers are a type A design, so they offer protection at the front of the leg.

For more information on STIHL's extensive PPE range, please visit www.stihl.co.uk

