Adding to its range of MultiSystem tools, STIHL has unveiled the new MM 56 MultiEngine suitable for a wide range of tasks in lawn maintenance, soil cultivation and surface cleaning.

Replacing the MM 55, the new MM 56 delivers more power and torque thanks to the upgraded 2-Mix engine, providing that little bit extra when needed. STIHL 2-Mix technology also offers higher efficiency and lower emissions, rendering it more economical than its predecessor.

Supplied with a wheel kit as standard, the MM 56 is compatible with the extensive range of existing attachments and is suitable for a host of different applications including edging, lawn aerating and sweeping. Thanks to the intuitive design, the fittings can be quickly interchanged saving valuable time.

For further comfort, the latest MultiSystem offering from STIHL features an advanced lever system with one touch stop function for simplified starting. Additionally, the multi-function control handle houses all the engine controls, meaning users can easily and comfortably operate the tool without their hand ever leaving the handle.

As well as being easy to use, the new MultiEngine is designed with a quick and easy foldable frame, making transportation or storage more convenient than ever before without the need for any additional tools.

