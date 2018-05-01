If you think of Brugge you almost immediately conjure up pictures of their spectacular waterway system, but they do have grass as well.

This is the first season with STM/SCAG machinery being represented by Espritt, our new dealership in Belgium, their Dirk Allard has already obtained a prestigious order for ten SWZ pedestrian machines for maintaining the grass areas in the historic and beautiful city of Brugge.

This is a very good order to have received, not only as it reflects well on Dirk and Espritt, but as it also puts the familiar orange SCAG machinery out and about in a prominent European city.

The SWZ is a pedestrian unit with zero-turn operation, and they have selected the 36" rotary deck option, chosen for this work as it is ideal for intricate working areas and easy and quick to transport on trailers. Its cutting capability is a further benefit and we look forward to a long relationship with this landmark city as we help to maintain its internationally celebrated appearance.

