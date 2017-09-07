Pitchcare attended the 16th RTM amenity & groundcare show, in rural Buckinghamshire yesterday, which was hailed a success by visitors and exhibitors alike.

The popular event for estates managers, local authorities, grounds managers, greenkeepers, gardeners and anyone with an interest in grounds maintenance and turf care has grown year on year and provided an opportunity for the two hundred plus visitors to get hands on with machines, see demonstrators in action and discuss budgets or machine requirements for the following year.

Scott Reynolds, RT Machinery Sales Manager said: "It was a great success with a huge turnout and some great positive conversation and leads to work on in the coming days, weeks and months. The demonstrations worked well and we received some positive feedback from a number of really important clients, so thanks all for your combined efforts."

Our very own Jake Barrow, caught up with Managing Director, Richard Taylor at the show, to get an overview of the day which can be seen in the video above.