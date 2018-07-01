The TGA (Turfgrass Growers Association) Shows are back in the form of the Summer Turf Show, which will place on the 19th July 2018. Tillers Turf, Newark has very kindly offered its turf farm to host the day.

Some of the company's finest turf will be used to showcase machinery, seed and crop protection from companies promoting the latest technologies.

The Summer Turf Show will take place between 10.30am and 5.00pm and is free to attend for both members and non-members. Tillers Turf is located outside of Lincoln just off the A57, the field address is on Moor Lane, NG23 7AZ and will be fully signposted on the day.

There will also be an evening meal at the Pyewipe Hotel, Saxilby Road, Lincoln, LN1 2BG to celebrate the first Summer TGA Show.

People who would like more details on the evening meal or would like assistance with accommodation should contact British Growers on 01507 607722 or by emailing brooke.lovelock@britishgrowers.org