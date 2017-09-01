Some of the world's top names in groundcare machinery - including Ferris and Wright mowers, Spider slope mowers and Jensen woodchippers, are now being imported to the UK by T H WHITE Machinery Imports. To reflect the rapid growth of the business, T H WHITE is taking not one but two stands at Saltex 2017 to showcase the latest developments and user benefits now available from these respected brands. The opportunities that have come with these new brands mean that T H WHITE is now seeking the right dealer partners in certain areas of the UK with whom mutually-beneficial relationships can be built.

American-built Ferris zero-turn mowers with patented independent suspension have long been recognised as supremely comfortable ride-on mowers, but the range also includes stand-on models with class-leading balance and manoeuvrability, as well as walk-behind mowers with intuitive and user-friendly controls. On Stand H190 visitors will be able to go hands-on with three Ferris ride-on mowers - the petrol 52in IS®2100Z, the new 61in diesel-powered IS®2600Z and top-of-the-range V-twin 72in IS®3200Z which combines power with dual, commercial Hydro-Gear® ZT-5400 Powertrain® transaxles for tough, durable performance. The choice of diesel and petrol means you can match the mower to your work patterns to achieve the best economy.

Also on display from Ferris, the Soft-Ride Stand-on SRS™ Z1 brings together balance, stability and safety in a package featuring a patent-pending adjustable operator platform and suspension technology, while the Ferris FW35 dual hydrostatic walk-behind has easy-to-use controls, electric start and a top ground speed of 9,6 km/h, making it all your operatives or crew need to breeze through lawn jobs with little effort. Completing the Ferris line-up for Saltex is the all new 400S light commercial zero turn. This mower features all the benefits of its larger commercial family but with the price point and warranty to suit the light commercial market. This product is set to transform this area of the market, bringing affordability, durability, and comfort not currently seen in any competing products.

Also built in the USA, Wright mowers are well known for the Stander range, driven from a standing position. This makes the mower extremely compact and allows the operator to shift weight instantly for changing terrain. A Wright Stander 32in will be displayed at Saltex together with the Stander i36in and Sport i48in models which are unique in the market in offering the option of comfortable seating for longer jobs, putting them among the most flexible commercial mowers in the industry.

Spider remote-controlled slope mowers are often termed the 'safest mowers on the market'. These innovative machines from the Czech Republic are perfect for a wide range of applications involving steep, uneven or sometimes dangerous terrain. Saltex visitors will be able to see the original 18hp ILD-01 and the super-powerful ILD-02 models, both of which feature patented 360 degree unlimited steering, forward and reverse 4wd, an integral mulching kit, low fuel consumption and fantastic manoeuvrability. With the optional winch they can operate on slopes up to 55 degrees. For smaller tasks there is the Spider Mini - an outstanding machine for general landscape work that's more compact and lighter than the ILD-01 and ILD-02 yet with almost the same climbing ability. The superb engineering and lightweight construction ensure the Spider is still the lightest, commercial, wheeled remote-controlled commercial mower on the UK market. The latest machine in the Spider range is the 3RIDER which offers the choice of operation as a ride-on mower on slopes up to 15 degrees, or as a remote-controlled slope mower on steeper terrain. Three steering configurations can be used for maximum manoeuvrability, including zero turn in which all four wheels can be positioned at 45 degrees allowing the Spider 3RIDER to turn around its vertical axis without damaging the grass or soil. Powered by a 24.8HP diesel engine, this fully-professional model is suitable for extra large sloping areas and offers the possibility of both cutting and mulching.

Newest addition to the brands imported by T H WHITE is Jensen woodchippers, sturdy, high capacity chippers that represent German engineering at its best. Jensen is well known on the Continent and has been manufacturing quality woodchippers for more than 130 years. Until now, Jensen's presence in the UK has been limited, but T H WHITE is not only importing Jensen machines, but it also stocks all necessary parts in the UK and is rapidly developing a dealer network to deliver sales and service across the country. At Saltex Jensen will have it's own stand, H202, directly across the aisle from the main T H WHITE Machinery Imports stand. On show will be three of Jensen's most popular and competitively priced machines - the A530 petrol, A530L diesel and the A540 Spider (tracked). All Jensen chippers are available in tracked, trailed or tractor-mounted versions and all are covered by a three-year commercial warranty. Jensen offers one of the most adept ranges of wood chippers on the market with some clever engineering principles unmatched by other makes.

T H WHITE Machinery Imports is the newest division of the T H WHITE Group, which has been in business for 185 years. With roots in agriculture and engineering, the company today has diversified greatly with businesses in grain processing and storage, groundcare machinery, dairy, trailers, lorry cranes, construction equipment, motor vehicles, sustainable energy, security and fire protection systems. It has earned a reputation for outstanding after-sales service and support, embracing technological advances and working closely with leading global brands to help customers achieve the best from their machinery, land, vehicles and buildings.