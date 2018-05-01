Nominations have opened for The FA and McDonald's Grassroots Football Awards 2018. The awards recognise how grassroots leagues, clubs, volunteers and community projects play their part in making the nation's favourite game happen week in and week out up and down the country.

McDonald's has been a partner of The FA for 16 years. As the longest standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK, McDonald's continues to champion those selfless volunteers who enable everyone to play and enjoy grassroots football in a safe, fun and inclusive environment regardless of age, gender, race, religion or disability. Every year the awards receive thousands of nominations and are backed by leading football legends such as Casey Stoney, Sir Geoff Hurst, Ryan Giggs, Kenny Dalglish and Pat Jennings.

"The FA & McDonald's Grassroots Football Awards are integral to recognising the thousands of exceptional grassroots volunteers all over the UK," added Greg Clarke, FA Chairman. "By providing youngsters with the opportunity to play the nation's favourite game in a fun and safe environment these volunteers allow the next generation of footballing superstars to develop their skills. It's not an exaggeration to say that without their hard work and dedication, football in this country wouldn't be the same."

The award categories for this year are:

Coach of the Year

Community Project of the Year

Charter Standard Club of the Year

Charter Standard League of the Year

Grounds Team of the Year

Match Official of the Year

Supporter of the Year

The Respect Award

Volunteer of the Year

Young Volunteer of the Year

The Bobby Moore Award

Football Mum of the Year

Nominations capture The FA's 'For All' ethos and will be judged upon The FA's values of Progressive, Respectful, Inclusive, Determined and Excellent, or PRIDE for short.

Nominations for the McDonald's Grassroots Football Awards are now open. To make a nomination go to www.thefa.com/mcdonaldsgrassrootsawards