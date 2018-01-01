Groundsman Industries has launched a new universal range of Flexblade Core Collectors available in swath widths from 60cm (24") up to 210cm (83") to fit all makes of Pedestrian and Tractor Mounting Aerators including Groundsman, Toro, John Deere, Weidenmann, Charterhouse and Sisis to name a few.

The original Flexblade collection system developed by Groundsman follows the aerator closely catching the majority of the cores before they touch the ground, the remainder are scooped cleanly from the surface by a series of linked Flexblades that follow surface undulations with precision like multiple shovels for the cleanest possible collection, dumping them in a pile when the aerator is lifted out of work. The Flexblade works in all conditions, powder dry or soaking wet, saving vital time and labour, damage to the surface of the green is minimised as is overall disruption on the course.

The new range of Groundsman universal collectors use the original proven Flexblade collection system. This implement was for many years only available for use on Groundsman aerators but as the reputation as a simple, low maintenance but extremely efficient method of collecting cores grew, so did the demand for the Flexblade to fit other aerators.

The new range sports a sleek black curved and slotted collection canopy and slotted blades. The changes are however, much more than cosmetic. The new shape adds extra strength to the canopy while reducing the overall weight by more than half. The collection blade check chains have been replaced by robust folding check links for consistent accuracy and reliability.

Groundsman Flexblade Collectors are also available for Three Point Linkage mounting on Compact Tractors plus many types of Turf Vehicles for follow-up collection of cores and linear aeration soil.

The Flexblade Collector can be supplied to fit most turf vehicles as well as compact tractors.

Contact Groundsman Industries to discuss your requirements. Tel: +44 (0)28 2766 7049

Email: info@groundsmanindustries.com

www.groundsmanindustries.com