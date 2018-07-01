The Verti-drain aerator has been instrumental to help create strong and dense grass cover for the final between Croatia and France at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

The stadium (inaugurated 1956), was renovated in 2013 for the 2018 World Cup Football, when at this time the artificial grass was removed and replaced with natural grass. Luzhniki is a hybrid pitch, made up 95% of natural grass and 5% of yarn (SIS-Grass). In 2015 it was seeded with Ryegrass and stitched with the hybrid yarns.

Regular aeration with the Verti-drain (model 7215) equipped with Needle solid tines was instrumental to help create a strong and dense grass cover, helping the plant roots grow long, strong and sidewards and anchor the turf firmly into the soil.

A flat and even turf surface is ensured, as a player sliding will create far less damage to the turf. Thus, the risk of injuries decreases, also because the make-up of the playing field becomes more flexible.

And should an extreme cloudburst on Sunday result in so much excessive rainwater that it cannot drain away quickly enough, then the Verti-drain 7215 is at hand to punch holes in the pitch up to 25 cms deep, creating small vertical channels for the water to disperse quickly, while leaving the playing surface in a near-pristine condition.

