From time to time there is a breakthrough, an innovation that makes a real impact on the way we do things. Listening to what people say they need, taking a tried and tested concept, tailoring it to demand and making it a reality often creates a real leap forward. Such is the new Wessex CRX-320 golf course and sports turf roller mower.

Well, it's just a mower you might say, but take a close look and you'll find the most nimble, smooth, ground hugging Wessex machine to date. Wessex describe it as the machine you've been asking for and certainly when it was launched to dealers in February 2018 they were more than excited by the concept. Now it's available for demonstrations from May onwards and it's suggested you book your slot now to see it in action.

Manufactured in Wessex' own factory in the UK the CRX-320 is an exceptional mowing experience. Full width rollers front and rear and 3.2m wide, it's nothing short of a precision cut and outstanding stripe. Keeping the rollers as close as possible maximises ground contour following, with excellent floating capabilities to closely hug the undulations. The renowned CRX swing tip Gold Cut blades give you the superb cut and make for easy maintenance, while the wide-angle PTO gives you tight-turn capabilities for increased manoeuvrability. All you need is a 35hp tractor and only one spool valve, which makes it economical to operate with the simplest machinery. Simple too is the belt tension for quick and easy maintenance and the cutting height adjustment, between 10mm and 100mm, is equally straightforward. Minimal and easy access grease points and shrouded PTO's equate to long service intervals.

Consider all the options and it's easy to see why the CRX-320 is the optimum preference for the golf course. You use your tractor and therefore potentially halve the price compared to a self-propelled machine. The wide cut width is a massive time saver and you don't have to worry about tyre marks. The CRX-320 is also made road-going with an optional highway kit for road-legal towing, so you can easily move from place to place. And with a 3-year warranty, what more could you ask for? If you think of something Wessex are always listening. The testimony to that is in the build quality, with 5mm steel plate decks making this mower robust and durable, and the aforementioned features that make the CRX-320 the perfect choice for maintaining your golf course or sports turf. You could even say it purrs.

Wessex International 01264 345870 www.wessexintl.com