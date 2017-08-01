Toro has impressed again at Yeovil Golf Club, where the quality of a TriFlex 3400 and Reelmaster 5610-D has shone through at the 27-hole parkland course.

While Yeovil has praised the heavy-duty 5610-D fairway mower for its comfort and "ease of use", the 3400 greens mower is the real favourite with course manager James Leitch hailing it as "superior to all other machines."

"Having been in the industry for over 25 years I've experienced my fair share of mowers, but the TriFlex 3400's quality of cut is superior to all other machines. Its DPA units leave such a beautiful finish that you'd think it was the result of a pedestrian mower," James enthuses.

He continues: "On top of all that the 3400's ease of use is great too: it's fast to transport, easy to service and changing units is simple thanks to the tool-free quick change feature."

Both machines have impressed with their high build quality, and James chose them for this very reason: "With Toro you are guaranteed quality, and with known quality comes a higher residual value. The new machines have already proved their worth and will make great long-term investments for the club too I'm sure."

With every Toro machine purchased, Elliot Wellman from Toro dealer Devon Garden Machinery has been "reliable and helpful". James says: "We've worked with Devon Garden Machinery for years and the back-up service is excellent. Elliot is a brilliant guy and it's reassuring to know that he'll get hold of any Toro spare parts quickly should we need them."

Investing in Toro machinery paid dividends earlier this year when a flood hit Yeovil on the weekend of the Dorset County Championship: "A thunderstorm flooded the course with two inches of rain on the Friday of the competition - we thought we'd have to cancel the event entirely. The next day, the water had drained away completely and there was no trace of the flood!

"I put it down to the maintenance me and the wider greenkeeping team did with our Toro machines in the lead-up to the championship. Regular aeration with the ProCore 648 and top-dressing with the ProPass 200 meant we didn't have to call off the event!"

Come rain or shine, Toro continues to prove itself a worthy investment for Dorset-based Yeovil Golf Club. From playing an instrumental part in helping the course recover from a flood, to the positive first impressions of the club's new machines, it's clear that James can always rely on Toro's "quality" machinery.