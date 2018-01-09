They're at the top of their game, and on Wednesday 24 January four of the UK's leading names in the turf management industry will come together to discussions the challenges they face in their respective sports.

With tales from throughout their stellar careers, everyone who attends is sure to take something away from the event.

There's no better way to start your BTME day.

The BTME Breakfast Club 2018: Cutting Edge Turf Management

Wednesday 24 January, 8.30-9.30am, The Royal Hall, Harrogate Convention Centre, HG1 5LA

Hosted by Naga Munchetty

Featuring:

Darren Baldwin, head of playing surfaces and estates, Tottenham Hotspur FC

Keith Kent, head groundsman, Rugby Football Union, Twickenham Stadium

Stuart Kerrison, head groundsman, Essex Cricket

Kenny Mackay, director of courses and grounds, The Wentworth Club

When Tottenham Hotspur's brand new 61,500-seater stadium is unveiled ahead of the 2018-19 football season, Darren Baldwin will be responsible for a completely retractable grass field that can be removed to reveal an artificial surface underneath, to be used for NFL games and other entertainment events.

