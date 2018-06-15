The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has confirmed this week that the training sites being constructed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ are all on schedule to be completed by the end of next year.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), which is responsible for delivering the infrastructure required for the tournament, is overseeing the development of training sites at various locations across the country, including Onaiza, Qatar University and near Doha Golf Club.

The training sites, which will be used by the teams which qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup™, will each feature two floodlit, natural grass football pitches. In addition, each site will include a pre-fabricated modular building, which houses ancillary team facilities, such as conference and changing rooms.

Team parking areas will also be delivered, along with spectator areas for public training sessions. Post-tournament, the training sites will be turned into public sports facilities.

In May 2017, the SC appointed two Qatari companies - Nakheel Landscapes and Gulf Contracting - to build the training sites and ensure they are FIFA compliant.

Qatar University 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ training sites cluster. Images, courtesy: Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

Nakheel Landscapes are responsible for building the pitches, landscaping and associated external works, while Gulf Contracting are delivering the pre-fabricated buildings.

Engineer Ahmed Al-Obaidly, Training Sites Manager at the SC, said he was pleased with the progress to-date: "We are making strong progress in our project to deliver state-of-the-art training facilities for all the teams that participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A number of the training facilities will be ready this year, while we are aiming to complete all construction by the end of 2019."

Due to Qatar's compact tournament plans, Al-Obaidly said teams would train at the same venue throughout the event: ""The longest distance between stadiums is just 55km, so teams will benefit from short travel times in 2022. They will only take two flights - one to arrive and one to depart - unlike previous tournaments where journeys by plane after each match often took several hours. Players will be rested and ready to play at their very best in 2022."

Speaking about the legacy aspect of the project, Al-Obaidly added: "Our goal is to build facilities that not only benefit the teams and players in 2022, but also ones that offer opportunities for local communities after the tournament."

"We are also proud that two local contractors are delivering the sites - this is a clear sign of our commitment to encourage Qatari companies to support the delivery of the World Cup and our aim to leave a lasting economic impact in the country."

You can read the original article from Sports Venue Business HERE