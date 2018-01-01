Following the recent news that €1million has been invested into streamlining their manufacturing facility, Trilo will be returning to BTME with their range of solutions for turf and waste management. As thoughts start to turn to spring maintenance, Trilo will be on hand to discuss scarification requirements with their S-Line verti-cut and collect range range, as well as their selection of VCU verticutters.

The adaptable and versatile Trilo S3 and S4 units find a natural home on the golf course. The S-Line range, available with hopper capacities of up to 20m3, is available with a dedicated verti-cut shaft, ideal for scarfication & collection over large areas such as fairways. Users then have the ability to upgrade their chosen model with the optional flail shaft, or with the 'autumn package' containing the brush shaft, wander hose and dust suppression kit. The flexibility of tailoring the unit to the users specific requirements not only helps to spread the financial investment but means the unit becomes a multi-functional tool for all year-round operation.

For smaller areas, Trilo's portfolio of scarifiers contains 4 straight-shaft models, with a range of working widths to suit multiple applications. Particular highlights from Trilo's VCU series, and on display on stand M6, will be the VCU 120 and VCU 150 scarifiers. Weighing in at just 225kg whilst offering a working width of 1.2m, the VCU 120 makes a sensible choice for greens and tees, teamed up with a compact tractor. The slightly offset design means scarification can take place right up to the edge of the green or tee without risking damage by the tyres. The rugged tungsten tipped blades, spaced at either 25mm or 50mm, can easily handle thatch build ups down to a depth of 50mm. The VCU 150 has a working width of 1.5m and is equipped with 3mm thick blades, spaced at 30mm, and can deal with build ups down to 40mm.

The Trilo team will also be on hand to answer any questions and discuss the complete machinery range, including original parts which are now available to order through the UK dealer network.