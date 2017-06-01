Reesink Turfcare is bringing TYM tractors to the 59th Game Fair in Hertfordshire on 28 to 30 July 2017 for the first time.

The event, which is billed as the nation's largest celebration of the Great British countryside, draws a large crowd of people from the woodland and forestry, estate management and gardens sectors. It is this that makes TYM's presence at the fair "an excellent fit" according to TYM sales manager Steven Haynes.

"TYM is a brand well recognised as a good addition to the maintenance equipment used on farms, National Trust land, large gardens and estates and schools, colleges and universities," Steven says. "The range we're bringing to the fair is popular with our customers in these sectors and we think will be well received thanks to their lightweight but powerful capabilities, ease of use and economy."

Reesink Turfcare, the UK distributor of TYM, is bringing five tractor models to The Game Fair. While the full TYM range extends from 25 to 105hp models, the five on display will be the TS25, T293, TE40, T353 and T433, which forms the sub 50hp range, all suited for rural countryside applications.

Apart from the TE40 and TS25, both of which have a three-cylinder water-cooled engine, all the tractors coming to the show benefit from a powerful four-cylinder, liquid-cooled diesel engine. All feature hydrostatic power-steering for effortless manoeuvrability, a tight turning circle and a four-wheel-drive front axle for greater traction where needed.

The tractors can be upgraded with optional heated and air-conditioned cabs for maximum operator comfort. Tractors without a cab feature rollover protection structures (ROPS) and can be folded down for compact and convenient storage under a low roof. They can also be fitted with an array of attachments such as backhoes and front loaders, a selection of which will be demonstrated at the fair.

Steven concludes by saying: "Not that it's needed when the tractors' unbelievable value is clear for all to see, but there may well be some exclusive promotions for visitors to the fair. We look forward to welcoming visitors on stand to showcase the range and let them know what's on offer."

Reesink Turfcare - 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk