"We've never been busier with record numbers installing our Waste2Water Recycling Wash-Off Systems in 2017", commented a delighted Tim Earley, Managing Director.

If you've not already done so, upgrading your wash facility should now be an urgent priority to ensure compliance with the environmental legislation.

To make financing easier, Waste2Water are delighted to re-open their 2 YEAR INTEREST FREE DEAL again, which was so successful in 2015! They finance your extended payment terms themselves, so there's no paperwork and nothing to sign; just eight quarterly payments! It couldn't be simpler!

The company invite you to STAND B46 at BTME Harrogate to view the system on show and work out a deal!

The Waste2Water Recycling Wash-Off System ensures full compliance with the new environmental legislation and reduces water usage by around 90% too! The Above-Ground System allows easy maintenance and the innovative design enables the system to be installed outside and used all year-round without the risk of freezing.

There is no need to install the systems in a building or a container and there are no underground tanks to empty and maintain either. Installation could not be easier, often retro-fitting into an existing area to minimise the budget. And don't forget, the Waste2Water Recycling Wash-Off System is approved on the Water Technology List (WTL), which allows a 100% First Year Enhanced Capital Allowance (ECA) to be claimed. It sounds a bit complicated, but rest assured your accountant will be delighted!

Contact Tel: 01782 373 878

Email: info@waste2water.com