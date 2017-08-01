Wentworth Club, home of the BMW PGA Championship, has been awarded a highly-regarded international sustainability certification in recognition of the Club's commitments to the environment and local community.

The GEO Certified® accreditation by the Golf Environment Organization (GEO) Certified Ltd, is the international standard in course sustainability and reflects that Wentworth has met the highly regarded ISEAL member certification standard.

Verified by an independent auditor after a site-visit verification, the accreditation focuses on three main areas: Wentworth's commitment to nature, conservation and natural course materials; responsible use of energy and waste; and positive community value.

The assessor cited a recent significant heathland restoration project on the site, woodland development activities as well as state-of-the-art Toro hardware and technology maximising water and energy efficiency as prime examples of their sustainability commitment.

Wentworth's work in partnership with the Surrey Wildlife Trust, and successful Scholarship Programme providing opportunities for local youngsters, were noted as key contributors to the accreditation's community values.

As part of the accreditation, Wentworth will continually work to develop fresh sustainability initiatives, with Clubhouse refurbishment plans already in place to introduce new technology together with efficiency measures in water and energy resource management.

The Club will also continue to focus its procurement policy around ethical and environmentally friendly products from local suppliers.

Kenny Mackay, Wentworth Club's Director of Golf Courses & Grounds, said: "Wentworth's ambition is to be the world's premier private golf and country club and sustainability is absolutely key to this, while also being something demanded by our members.

"We have been working tirelessly to ensure all three of Wentworth's courses not only remain in top condition, but do so in a way which is conscious of the local environment.

"Wentworth is also committed to being a club at the heart of the local community and we continue to work together with local businesses, groups and youngsters. We are particularly proud of our Scholarship Programme which gives local youngsters with potential in golf and tennis the opportunity to develop their skills through the Club's best-in-class facilities and coaching."

Fredrik Lindgren, Head of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability at the PGA European Tour, said: "Sustainability plays such an important role in delivering a world class event like the BMW PGA Championship and we are delighted Wentworth Club has achieved the GEO Certified® status. We look forward to collaborating on more initiatives and programs in the coming years."

Jonathan Smith, CEO, Golf Environment Organization, said: "Golf facilities can play a very important role in protecting biodiversity and providing value to local communities. Wentworth shows recognition of the importance of this and takes actions to ensure they provide a positive social and environmental impact. We look forward to seeing them continue to develop their sustainability initiatives and partnerships over the months and years to come."

