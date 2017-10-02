GroundPro, a trading division of Wiedenmann UK, has partnered with Maredo BV to offer two tractor-mounted machines to the British and Irish market. The MT200 Flex-Verticutter and MT210 VibeSpike-Aerator will be premiered at Saltex on Nov 1 & 2.

Both outstanding machines attach to tractors 25 hp and up and provide rapid responses to difficulties that may occur in the vital area lying just beneath the turf surface.

Controlling thatch in the top layer is key; too much organic matter can be a problem. The MT200 Flex-Verticutter is a scarifier which removes thatch both cleanly and incredibly quickly. Three independent floating heads mean that any undulating surfaces pose no challenge thanks to an easy turn 'A' frame and pivot point. Each head is a fraction over 63 cm wide so they combine to offer a span of 1.9 m, all working to a depth of 25 mm. Choose full depth to remove a lot of organic matter or let the blades just touch the top layer for a light grooming.

The MT210 VibeSpike-Aerator relieves compaction and allows air to permeate especially when time is at a premium. Unlike traditional spiking, the vibration action is built in to the three separate floating heads. All six spike sections per head are mounted on a camshaft. When the PTO is engaged the spike sections start to vibrate. The vibrations shatter the compacted top layer leaving clean slit holes at the surface. Depth adjustment is tool-free, the adjustable support front roller and rear solid roller work in tandem to offer penetration from 20 mm to 55 mm.

David Rae, managing director of both GroundPro and Wiedenmann UK said:

"These are really strong offerings by Maredo, available shortly via our dealer network across the UK and Ireland. Both are accurate and efficient with great build quality. The new machines share the same frame so only additional heads are required to switch tasks. The triple heads tackle contours in their stride. Most of all these are built for speed suiting professionals working against the clock or with finite weather windows."

GroundPro established its name by offering the range of Pro-Cast capacious bulk blue and green top dressers, famous for their sturdy tanks yet nimble manoeuvrability.

For more details call 0141 814 3366, or follow on Twitter @GroundPro. See us on stand A080 at Saltex, NEC, Birmingham, Nov 1 &2.