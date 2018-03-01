Construction work has started on the £15m Brook Leisure Centre in West Belfast - one of seven key projects which form the city council's £105m Leisure Transformation Programme.

Gareth Kirk, GLL's regional director (left) with Matt Garrett, chair of Belfast City Council's Strategic Policy; Kevin Sage, contracts manager at Heron Bros

Outdoor facilities at the centre will include a full-size, 3G football pitch, three covered and three uncovered 3G five-a-side pitches, a hurling wall and an outdoor gym. Indoor facilities will include 25-metre, four-lane pool, a sports hall and 60-station health club with exercise studios.

Main contractor Heron Bros expects the centre to be completed by the end of 2019.

Once open, the centre will be operated by GLL on behalf of the council.

Matt Garrett, chair of Belfast City Council's strategic policy and resources committee, said: "This is another major project being undertaken as part of our £105m investment in leisure across the city.

"Leisure Transformation is a fantastic opportunity for all of us as we work across the city ensuring our new leisure centres each have their own unique selling point, minimising duplication and ensuring balanced, value-for-money investment."

