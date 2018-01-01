Work to transform old artificial football pitches into a brand new sports facility for Plymouth's Manadon and Honicknowle communities is now under way.

The Argyle Community Trust is teaming up with Plymouth City Council to create a new football, cricket and outdoor sports centre that will be one of the best in the city.

Based on the site of former Ministry of Defence pitches, the Manadon Sports Centre will include:

• a Football Association-standard third generation (3G) artificial playing pitch, together with new floodlights and security fencing

• two new junior grass football pitches

• a new artificial cricket wicket and eight grass wickets

• a two-storey pavilion with a permanent office for the trust, a four changing room complex, a training room and a multi-purpose room

Improvements will also be made to the car park and entrance.

Funded by the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund, Sport England and the England and Wales Cricket Board, supported by contributions from the Council and the trust, the new facility will inspire people from across Plymouth and beyond and is expected to increase the number of people taking part in physical activity at the site from 17,500 a year to 30,000.

The Argyle Community Trust will take on the lease under a community asset transfer arrangement, along with responsibility for ongoing maintenance and day-to-day operations.