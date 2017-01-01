Toro Enters Long-Term Partnership with St Andrews Links

Bloomington, Minnesota, United States: As the Home of Golf, St Andrews Links is hallowed ground for players and golf fans around the world.

Now, a long-term agreement just reached between St Andrews Links Trust and The Toro Company ensures that Toro equipment and irrigation will be used to maintain all seven courses for years to come.

The new contract names Toro as the official partner and provider of turf equipment and irrigation products to St Andrews Links.

It is the culmination of an extensive 18-month review process in which greenkeepers tested a full range of equipment from several competitive brands on all seven of the Links' public courses.

Based on the evaluations, Toro equipment emerged as the top choice, delivering the right combination of performance, reliability and technology to meet the exacting standards of the historic golf course.

"St Andrews Links represents the very essence of the game of golf, and we have a responsibility to provide players with an experience like no other," said Euan Loudon, Chief Executive of the St Andrews Links Trust.

"The equipment we use plays an important role. After conducting a thorough evaluation and hearing presentations from all key suppliers, we determined Toro was not only the best choice to maintain the playing conditions we require, but also the best fit with our vision for the future."

Toro also shares St Andrews Links' commitment to the future and innovating to meet the needs of a changing marketplace. As a leading manufacturer of golf equipment and irrigation systems for more than 100 years, Toro has a deep understanding of the industry that serves as a foundation for the development of new solutions to promote sustainability and performance.

"To be selected as the official equipment and irrigation partner for the Home of Golf is more than a tremendous honour - it's a historic event for The Toro Company," said Richard Olson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toro, an Executive Member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation.

"The people at St Andrews Links have done their due diligence and chosen Toro to help in their effort to deliver best-in-class course conditions. We are grateful for the opportunity, and excited to support them as they embrace the changing landscape of golf."

The contract announcement marks the next chapter in a story that began 600 years ago. The game of golf was first played in the early 1400s on The Old Course at St Andrews.

And just like the game of golf, St Andrews Links has continued to evolve. Today, St Andrews Links continues to build on its rich heritage and cherished values by managing its courses in a sustainable way and by ensuring those courses are open to all.

This progressive approach is bringing new generations of golfers to St Andrews to share their passion for the game. More than 230,000 rounds of golf are played on the seven courses each year, and St Andrews has hosted The Open Championship 29 times since 1873 - more than any other course on the Open rotation.

It is a revered and prestigious icon, drawing players worldwide to experience golf in its purest form.

Delivering on these players' expectations demands the best possible course conditions. That is why selecting the right equipment and irrigation supplier was such an important choice.

Toro has been St Andrews Links' preferred provider for more than 15 years, and that choice has been validated again by the recent contract review process.

Reesink Turfcare UK (formerly Lely Turfcare), Toro's United Kingdom distributor, will supply, service and support the equipment and irrigation for St Andrews Links.

Reesink strives to deliver local expertise and professional customer service and has a strong network of dealers, service centres and customers across the UK. Reesink is known by its customer base for its exceptional local support and service.

Toro's leadership in golf product and irrigation systems, combined with Reesink Turfcare's support, guarantees that St Andrews Links' commitment to deliver the best golfing experience to its guests will continue to be honoured for the long term.

Image: Euan Loudon (second left) and Richard Olson (second right) shake hands after signing the long-term agreement between St Andrews Links and Toro

