It's nearly thirty years since Steve Bartle set up The Mower Shop and over twenty years of which the company has been an Allett Mower dealer. The Northamptonshire dealership is the largest of its kind in the Midlands and is just a hop off the M1 Motorway at Watford Gap.

Catering for both the domestic and professional turfcare markets, The Mower Shop has seen the natural progression from selling the old Bosch Suffolk Punch to the superior Allett version for today's consumer. The bigger Allett machines are sold to customers with large houses and gardens, and private estates. The business has grown extensively over the years, now with ten staff, but prides itself on still providing a personal service.

On the sports side, sales of Allett machines are made for use on bowling greens, cricket and football pitches, complementing the professional services The Mower Shop offers for larger mowers.

"We have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with Allett," says Steve, "they are nice people to deal with and their interest doesn't stop with us. They are keen to know where a mower is going, who the customer is and how they can help ensure the customer experience with their mowers is the best. We're also keen on the development of battery power and at the moment Allett are the only ones producing cylinder mowers that are battery powered, with their Liberty range."

Powered by Lithium Ion batteries the Allett Liberty mowers offer the convenience of cordless mowing, low noise and a greener alternative for mowing the lawn. There are currently three Allett battery mowers, two of which are self-propelled, with cutting widths of 12", 14", and 17". The Liberty 43 takes ALL the cartridges in the Allett range for additional lawncare tasks, making it the most popular in the battery powered range. A fully charged battery allows for up to 600m2 of lawn to be mowed or up to 40 minutes mowing for just a few pennies per charge.