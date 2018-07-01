Allett Mowers have introduced a new 27" cylinder mower to their professional mower range. Designed to meet requests from groundsmen in Europe and the USA, the Allett C27 is a welcome addition offering the professional the 'Quick Cartridge' options that effectively make these mowers eight machines in one.

Powered by the Honda GX200 engine, the 27" cylinder cutting system, with substantial front and rear rollers, ensures you get a superior cut, levelness of finish and longer lasting, more crisply defined stripes. The six bladed cylinder produces 111 cuts per metre (101 cuts/yard) while the eight blade will give you 148 cuts per metre (135cuts/yard) irrespective of forward speed. Effortless mowing is equally assured with handle-mounted levers for drive and cartridge engagement and the adjustable handlebars have anti-vibration mountings.

The C27 provides you with sheer versatility and the convenience of performing multiple turf maintenance tasks using just the one machine. Together with the 6 and 8 bladed cylinders the optional accessories include a scarifier cartridge with Tungsten tipped blades, a Sorrel Roller, Turf Rake, Verticut and Brush. There is also the option of a trailing seat to turn the C27 into a ride-behind for faster cutting over large areas and the large 3.1 litre fuel tank will keep you covering the ground. The Allett C27 gives you a cut height of 8mm to 55mm (0.32"- 2.17") for accurate adjustment to deal with the changing conditions throughout the season.

With the front and rear rollers of a cylinder mower close to the point at which the grass is cut, you can achieve very low heights of cut without scalping. The rear roller on the C27 is a rubber covered 3-piece steel roller with steel spur end differential. The front roller is grooved aluminium with scraper and sealed end bearings, though you do have the option of a plain roller if you prefer. The working width of the mower is of course 686mm/27", the overall width 900mm/38" and it weighs in at just 135kg (297lb). The grassbox is moulded plastic with a steel reinforcing strip. All round, take a look at the Allett C27 and you'll find you have a heavily constructed cylinder mower that is compact and manoeuvrable enogh to be used in small spaces as well as open sites. It's quality-built and performs with excellence all the multiple tasks the professional could ask for.

