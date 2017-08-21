King's Lynn 18-hole parkland course is believed to be the first fashioned by design doyens Peter Alliss and Dave Thomas when the club moved from its old site in 1975, and nestles in traditional Norfolk woodland right by The Wash.

This labour-intensive course keeps the seven-strong greens team busy year-round, managing the impact of the many thousands of trees, such as Scots pine and silver birch, which line the fairways.

"We are driven to keep everything tidy," notes Course Manager Colin Robinson, conscious that King's Lynn is a highly respected course, ranked among England's top 100.

With its own borehole and seepage ponds, the course relies less on mains water, but the sandy, free-draining soil can create its own problems, given the windswept, isolated location.

The application of science to greenkeeping forms the backbone of Colin's career to date and his commitment shows little sign of waning as recent work has helped him solve what seemed like an intractable problem of disease outbreak. But more of that later.

Like many whose calling is turfcare, Colin felt the primal urge to work in the great outdoors early in life. After leaving school in 1973, aged sixteen, he started work as a mechanic in a local garage, but his heart lay elsewhere. "We overlooked fields and I yearned to work outside rather than in the grimy indoors," he remembers. Two years later, he had left.

Seeking a breath of fresh air, Colin landed at Wheatley Golf Club, Doncaster, as an assistant after seeing their advertisement for greens staff. On applying, he learnt that the head greenkeeper was ill. Desperate for a job at the course, he persisted in his bid for employment and was eventually given the good news to "start Monday. I knew that this was what I wanted to do".

Within two years, he had risen to become first assistant, but he was keen to move up and, during his four-year stay at the parkland venue, qualified with a City and Guilds in greenkeeping.

At just twenty-two, he took the post of head greenkeeper at Town Moor Golf Club, unusually sited within Doncaster Racecourse. More learning on the job followed - Colin completing a course in Horticulture and Agriculture Records and Accounts, Phase 3.

Course Manager Colin Robinson, and the new putting green in front of the Clubhouse

In charge at Town Moor for five and half years, Colin got to grips with clearing some of the dense woodland surrounding the course. His tenure was a decisive period for his career progression. "I attended BIGGA headquarters for a week-long soil science course under their commitment to CPD (Continuing Professional Development) and developed a deeper interest in the subject."

Bath Golf Club was Colin's next rung - he stayed three years, heading up the greens team. "It was hard work, but I was gaining experience all the time."

Then came Scarborough South Cliff Golf Club, North Yorkshire, but the 'seven-year itch' struck, though not before he had completed an accounting course in his own time, winning a student of the year award with a credit and distinction.

Further education followed - Colin completing a BIGGA course in construction of tees and greens in 1994. Still only thirty-something, he couldn't pass up the chance to move to the then 36-hole John O'Gaunt Golf Club in Bedfordshire.

He then added an NVQ Level 4, "equivalent to a BSc", to his educational armoury.

His academic thirst unquenched, Colin began an MSc in Sports Surface Technology from Cranfield University in 2001, graduating in 2004. Then, in 2006, after a twelve year stay at John O'Gaunt and just forty-nine, "I decided to pack it all in and I travelled the world for a year".

But, on his return to the UK, he found his passion with greenkeeping still burned brightly. "I came to King's Lynn and here is where I plan to stay until I hang up my greenkeeping boots," he laughs.

Now nearing a decade at the links venue, Colin continues to pursue knowledge in his vocation, trialing and testing new methods and materials to improve the condition and presentation of the Top 100 course.

"Every head greenkeeper manages budgets, staff and time, but I'm a working one who wants to keep applying and improving the science of greenkeeping," he states, "and feel I'm more experienced and more highly qualified than many agronomists who consult so widely in golf."

New greens and tees

Spreading across some 140 acres, although "not particularly long", King's Lynn is two-thirds to three-quarters woodland and many trees abut the greens.

"I've taken out 250 in the last two weeks alone," he said when we first spoke in early 2016.

"Thankfully, we have no tree preservation orders or sites of special scientific interest here, but I had to apply for a tree felling licence from the Forestry Commission."

Woodland and heather-lined, tight fairways make this a course for extreme accuracy of shot - a challenge for the very best golfer. Four years ago, golf course architects Martin Hawtree prepared a review report for the course, with a host of recommendations, which Colin and his team are gradually putting into effect. "We bring in arborist James Joyce to tackle five or six holes a year, whilst we get busy on the bunkers," Colin explains.

King's Lynn was constructed in the 1970s, but not quite to the standard the club had expected, Colin explains.

"Instead of using USGA-recommended rootzone, the club used the local sandy soil, which, unfortunately, has well over 60% fine sand rather than the recommended maximum of 20%."

"This causes drainage issues, as fine particles create far smaller airspaces which are capillary (water-holding) rather than porosity (water-draining). This means our greens hold on to too much water, especially in the winter months, giving them the consistency of plasticine."

The original greens were not good enough and the contractor was forced to return to construct them properly, he adds. They deposited a pea gravel layer at about eighteen inches depth, then sand, then put on very fine sand on top.

Under a rolling programme of improvements, three years ago Colin and the team began inch-wide drills, adding topdressing (kiln dried sand) down to twelve inches to gradually build up a higher quality profile. "Slowly, but surely, we've developed it to 4/4.5 inches depth, but we really need twelve inches for a decent rootzone and this will take years to achieve. We have a continuing struggle to keep the greens dry and firm. In fact, most of the fairways drain better than the putting surfaces."

"A green tells you if it's suffering. You must get out there and look, but also use the data as a call to action. We're tickling them all the time to improve performance."

"The original work of drill and fill may have cost us up to £15,000, but definitely improved conditions. Pumping plenty of air into the greens has certainly firmed them up." Their Sisis Aeraid tine releases compressed air at about four inches and the team use it throughout the traditional playing season and in winter.

"Compaction was the main problem when I first came here," he continues. "Lots of areas have improved because of introducing air into the ground. So many good things come from aeration. More air means less water in the rootzone and air warms up far faster than water."

However, Colin points out, "Greens are still prone to compaction because golfers are walking on very small diameter sand particles."

Colin admits to having a job on his hands "just to keep up with neighbouring courses like Hunstanton (another Top 100 course ten miles away on the North Norfolk coast) who constructed the course properly."

That said: "Golfers like our environment - the tree-lined fairways and stripey presentation. The pressure's on us to attract younger members and pay and play income, because the average age of players is well into retirement age," he says.

The woodland creates year-round maintenance though. "Sometimes, after strong wind, the course looks like a tornado ripped through it - twigs and branches all over the fairways and trees blown over. A big blower and sweeper are vital kit for keeping the course playable," Colin stresses.

He returns to the issue of shade. "Many greens do not enjoy direct sun and the backs of some have to wait until April or May, so we do suffer from cold, wet putting surfaces. We have a major task to have greens ready for spring and the new season. It's a case of compromising when you have trees and it's the greens and grass that usually bear the brunt."

The sight of upper foliage billowing in the wind, whilst dead calm reigns below and the flags stand stock-still, is a sobering one for Colin because he knows that lack of air across the greens can be the kiss of death.