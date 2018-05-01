Balmers GM Ltd. has joined the growing GKB Machines' network of groundcare dealers. One of the largest new and used groundcare businesses of its kind in the North of England, Balmers has been in business in Burnley for over thirty years, providing sales, spares, service and hire and covering a Lancashire down to North Manchester and across to West Yorkshire. Balmers were in talks with GKB's Tom Shinkins in mid 2017 which led to initial demonstrations to customers of a GKB Sandfiller and Top Dresser. The result was Balmers becoming a GKB dealer.

"We like the quality build of the machines, no frills performance and they do what it says on the tin," says Balmers' Andrew Meeks. "We like the way the Sandfiller combines in one operation scarifying, removal and sand filling. It means the operation can be carried out by one person and that's a saving on time and costs."

The principle is based on the GKB Combinator with a slitting rotor utilising carbine scarifying blades that create wind to lift the removed material. Dried sand is instantly applied from the hopper and the area is immediately available for use. The GKB Top Dressers come in four different designs which range from 1m3 to 4m3 with a choice of trailed or turf truck mounted versions. They are ideal for evenly distributing materials such as sand and mulch, with variable spread widths and depths. The GKB SP100 is suitable for assembling on a turf truck such as the ProGator, Truckster or Workman for example. Electro-hydraulic controls are easily fitted and run directly off the hydraulics of the truck.

Balmers' reputation in the commercial sector speaks for itself with its customer base of local councils and national contractors serving golf, football and cricket clubs. The partnering with GKB adds a new strength with the availability of the GKB Machines' range of natural and synthetic sports turf solutions.

www.gkbmachines.com 07495 883617