Making the switch to a brand new grass seed after using the same mixture for 10 years is a big step, but one that Grounds Manager Adam Grantham made at both the Madejski Stadium and Reading FC's training ground, Hogwood Park. Now into his second season, the switch to Johnsons Sports Seed J Premier Pitch is paying off, with the mixture delivering all of the qualities Adam looks for in creating top-rate surfaces.

"When I first took over the management of the stadium, as well as the training facilities, 4 years ago Johnsons was the seed of choice" explains Adam who has been with Reading Football Club for 14 years. "Although I could see what the Johnsons mixture was capable of, I kept with my head and stuck with the mixtures I was familiar with." However, after hearing lots about the J Premier Pitch mixture Adam decided to trial it on one of the nine pitches at the training ground and were very happy with the results.

"The response we got, compared to what we were using, was far superior in terms of the colour, wear and disease resistance - the key qualities - I was looking for. I also checked out the cultivars in the BSPB book and, when you see them all towards the top, you know you're getting a good mixture." Following the successful trial, Adam was happy to make the switch seeding all nine training pitches, as well as the Stadium pitch, with Johnsons Premier Pitch.

With proven performance at many of Europe's leading stadia, J Premier Pitch contains top-rated cultivars including Eurodiamond, to deliver a sward with exceptional wear tolerance, density and rapid recovery. In addition, the rapid establishment means it can be ready to mow in as little as three weeks. It is also now available with DLF's ProNitro seed coat technology.

"We've kept all other elements the same, the seed is fed the same, but we've seen a great improvement in the quality of the pitches." Content with his switch, Adam now has the consistency that is required throughout the year thanks to the Johnsons mix.

