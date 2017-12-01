Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

Winter is on its way - I know, it's already there in some places. Snow, frost and freezing temperatures are going to be the order of the day during December - with possibly that eagerly hoped-for white Christmas?

For the greenkeepers and groundsmen, it's business as usual and dealing with the issues that come with cancelling fixtures and closing courses.

Playing or walking on frozen turf will kill the grass plant - that's all that needs to be known. Good luck.

Our diaries are here to offer some guidance on the work required during the coming month. They are not set in stone, and local conditions will determine the work schedule.

Don't forget, you can also use our Pitchcare Forum, where members can ask for and offer advice on the whole range of sports turf surfaces issues.

Enjoy.

