Dennis and SISIS have announced that they will be hosting a cricket renovation event at St Albans School, Woollam Trust Playing Fields on Tuesday 18 July 2017.

This event follows on from the hugely successful 'For the Groundsmen by The Groundsmen' series of seminars that started in 2011 and have brought together groundstaff representing schools, universities, clubs and 1st class and test match venues around the country with the ultimate aim of enhancing their education.

The event will be a mix of indoor presentations and outdoors practical sessions.

The day will commence with indoor presentations from Chris Wood (ECB Pitch Consultant), Alex Vickers, Keith Exton and Rob Kendle covering key topics such as 'Principles of decision making for Autumn renovations and profile reading', 'profile inspections', 'renovations and aeration'.

Outdoor practical sessions will be across three squares with each square discussing individual topics, renovations and preparation on a budget, contractor renovations and aeration. These will be hosted by Ian Smith, Andy Clarke, Rob Kendle and Keith Exton supported by event sponsors Dennis & SISIS, Boughton Loam, cricketworld.com, Durant Cricket, Ecosol, Headland Amenity, Limagrain, Poweroll and RT Machinery.

There is no charge for attending and all delegates will receive a complimentary lunch.

To register your interest please contact Roger Moore at Dennis & SISIS on 01332 824777 or email roger.moore@dennisuk.com.

Further information about the range of maintenance products available can be found by visiting www.dennisuk.com / www.sisis.com.