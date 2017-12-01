Dennis and SISIS will be showcasing a range of market leading turf maintenance equipment at the 2018 Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) Conference and Exhibition, which will be taking place January 16-19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

As the Dennis and SISIS brands continue to gain widespread recognition in the USA, the annual STMA Conference & Exhibition is fast becoming a firm date in the diary for the British manufacturers.

In an impressive line-up, Dennis will be showcasing its G860 dedicated cylinder mower, complete with a range of interchangeable cassettes and visitors will get the opportunity to find out more about the newly launched Spring Tine Rake cassette. Operators already have a plethora of options through the G860's interchangeable cassette system, which includes scarifiers, verticutters, brushes, spikers, slitters and six or eight bladed cutting cylinders; and the Spring Tine Rake will provide them with even more versatility.

This new cassette contains 42 springs with 12mm spacings that can be used for the removal of dead turf matter, cleaning the surface and helping to stand grasses up. As with all of the cassettes, they can be changed easily with no tools.

Visitors to the Dennis and SISIS stand will be pleased to see the SISIS Javelin Aer-Aid 1500 tractor mounted vertical action aerator, which recently gained rave reviews from the STRI (Sports Turf Research Institute). This popular machine injects air directly into the root zone speeding up the aeration process, moving air uniformly throughout the root zone for complete aeration and not just where the tines have penetrated the surface. Those operating the Javelin Aer-Aid have the flexibility to alternate tines for other operations such as hollow coring prior to top dressing. Other benefits include a fast forward speed for excellent productivity, minimal maintenance and a smooth and quiet operation.

From natural turf to synthetic, there will be solutions for all at STMA. Take the SISIS Brush-Pro for example. This ride-on brushing system comprises of a pair of mid mounted oscillating units and three rear mounted brush units that that have been specifically designed for maintaining synthetic surfaces. The Brush-pro offers maximum manoeuvrability and operator comfort with features such as an electric start, hydrostatic drive for forward/reverse and its brush combinations - oscillating for thorough periodic work and rear mounted brushes for routine frequent work which cause less compaction than conventional drag brushes.

Also featuring prominently on the stand will be the SISIS SSS1000 - a tractor mounted sweeper which can be pulled by any machine. There are no tools required for the adjustment of the brush or the angle of the draw bar and to make storage easy the draw bar lifts to an upright position. With an aluminium hopper with stainless steel mesh, any infill that is collected when using the machine is returned back down to the surface leaving it free from contamination of debris.

For the versatility of carrying out tasks on both turf and hard porous surfaces then the Singleplay implement mounted frame may well be of interest. This single pass maintenance system accepts a variety of implements such as the 1.8m Flexicomb and the 1.8m Straight Brush - both of which will be on show at STMA.

Designed primarily for use on synthetic surfaces, the Flexicomb ensures even distribution of infill materials and lifts the pile. The adjustable setting ensures the effect of a rake, but with the softness of a brush. For perfect results, the Straight Brush can be used to provide a nice level finish following the hard work of the Flexicomb.

A number of experienced turf experts from Dennis and SISIS will be on hand at the exhibition to speak in more detail about the products.

Further information about the range of maintenance products available can be found by visiting www.dennisuk.com / www.sisis.com.