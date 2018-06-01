The Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) have grant funding available from the Department for International Trade (DIT) for the Golf Industry Show (GIS) 2019 which takes place on the 6th and 7th February 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

The Golf Industry Show is the world's largest golf course and facility management event and attracts attendees from 63 different countries including golf course superintendents, owners, chief operating officers, architects and builders, equipment managers, and distributors.

The AEA have grants of £2000 available for UK SMEs to exhibit at GIS 2019 and while there are still grant available, the uptake has been fantastic so companies are urged to act swiftly if they are interested.

If you would like more information on the grants available for GIS 2019 please contact Kayleigh Holden. Email kayleigh.holden@aea.uk.com or Telephone: 01733 207603.