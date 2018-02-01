The European Turfgrass Society are pleased to welcome ETS members and other turfgrass specialists to the 6 ETS Conference 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The ETS organises its scientific turfgrass conference every two years. Italy (2008), France (2010), Norway (2012), Germany (2014) and Portugal (2016) were the previous hosts of this international conference. The UK has been chosen to host the event in 2018, from 2-4 July 2018. The meeting venue is the Renaissance Manchester City Centre Hotel, a 4 star hotel situated in Deansgate in the heart of the city, ideally situated for visitors to enjoy the many tourist attractions and retail facilities nearby.

The Organising Committee, with Dr Stewart Brown as convener, is preparing this international congress under the theme: "Different Shades of Green" for the many, varied sports surfaces, and amenity facilities our industry encompasses.

The UK has a long history association with turfgrass and boasts some of the most prestigious sporting venues in the world. Manchester itself, is home to two major Premiership football teams (Manchester United FC and Manchester City FC), a County Cricket Ground (Lancashire CCC) and has good rail and road connections to "England's Golf Coast" which has three Open Venues, Royal Liverpool GC, Royal Lytham & St Anne's GC and Royal Birkdale GC.

This year's programme will include discussion on the following:

Monday 2nd July

• Sustainable Turfgrass Management - Steve Isaac, Director Sustainability, The R&A

• Turfgrass Nutrition and Irrigation - Dr. Micah Woods, Asian Turfgrass Center

Tuesday 3rd July

• Turfgrass Pests, Diseases & Weeds - Dr. Ruth Mann, Head of Research, STRI

• Turfgrass Technology - Dr. Mike Richardson, University of Arkansas

• Amenity & Landscape - Dr. Tom Young, Research Manager, STRI

Wednesday 4th July

• Technical Tour, including visits to STRI Bingley, Manchester City's training ground and a late afternoone/early evening visit to Campey Turf Care, followed by a barbecue

The ETS Conferences are the forum par excellence for scientists, consultants, companies and practitioners to discuss technical issues related with the study of turfgrass. Hosting the 6 ETS Conference 2018, it is our ambition to provide a forum to spread innovative applications for the benefit of the turfgrass industry promoting the exchange of information among turfgrass specialists from universities, official.

For further information/registration: http://www.turfgrasssociety.eu/ETSC_2018/