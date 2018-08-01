Syngenta has launched a digital download of its highly popular Proactive Fungicide Calendar, to enable Superintendents, Course Managers and Agronomists to plan a bespoke fungicide programme for their course - and to stay ahead of disease damage to turf.

Using the digital download PowerPoint version of the poster, greenkeepers can identify periods of high risk on their course, and pre-empt expected disease outbreaks with an appropriate fungicide and Integrated Turf Management programme.

Furthermore, by incorporating any Maintenance and Key Events, the programme can be tailored to minimise risk and present turf at the best possible quality.

The PowerPoint includes a series of information buttons where users complete the details and then drag and drop onto the calendar, along with the required product solutions.

"The beauty is that it can be tailored for every individual course and their specific situation," reports Syngenta Turf Business Manager, Daniel Lightfoot. "And they can update, move and adapt the programme as the season progresses, according to changes in risks and challenges."

Last year Syngenta introduced a wall mounted poster version of the Proactive Fungicide Calendar, which has found an invaluable place on greenkeeping facility walls and offices across the country.

"The digital version is really easy to use and gives an instant visual picture of what may be needed to protect your turf" according to Daniel.

He highlighted that it's also been made better by adding other elements of the turf management programme, such as Primo Maxx II, Qualibra and Ryder, so you can build up a comprehensive programme that meets all your needs for the coming season.

"Also, if you use it as a record of what happened and what you did, you can save that as a base for next year's programme. Over time, you'll build a picture of a precise programme that works best for your course," he added.

With the digital version the plan can be shared among the course management team and with agronomists and advisors, pointed out Daniel.

The digital version of the poster can be downloaded from the GreenCast website, along with a copy of the accompanying guidelines: Planning Your Proactive Fungicide Programme