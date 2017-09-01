Leading seed breeders DLF will be returning to the NEC this November, showcasing two of the company's latest breeding innovations, 4Turf Tetraploid Ryegrass and the new Turf Type Annual Ryegrass Quickston. DLF's technical team will also be on hand on stand J100 to offer advice on the latest cultivars and mixture selection from both the Masterline and Johnsons Sports Seed ranges.

As world leaders in tetraploid ryegrass technology, DLF's 4Turf Tetraploid Ryegrass cultivars are of particular interest to groundsman currently considering autumn and winter overseeding mixtures. 4Turf has very good wearing qualities, exceptional tolerance to a broad range of common turf diseases, germinates quickly and offers extreme winter hardiness. 4Turf tetraploids develop a stronger, deeper rooting system which also improves the efficiency in which nutrients, including Nitrogen, are utilised. Found in Johnsons Sports Seed mixtures J Pitch, J 4Turf and J Rescue Stadia, as well as PM70, 79 and 81 from Masterline, this new species is highly suited to sports turf applications thanks to its strong colour and rapid establishment, even in cold conditions.

Also present in J Rescue Stadia, along with Johnsons J Rescue 100, is the latest turf type annual ryegrass cultivar from the DLF programme, Quickston. Quickston sees a significant improvement in the colour, fineness of leaf and shoot density of turf type annual ryegrass. Annual rye has the fastest establishment time and will germinate under low soil temperatures (down to 3.5oc) making it a popular choice for any winter or spring turf repairs.

In addition to seeing up-close some of the new grasses and technologies, visitors will also have the opportunity to enter a competition to win enough Johnsons Sports Seed mixture to renovate their sports pitch.