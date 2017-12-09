Quality of work, customer satisfaction and an expertise in golf course maintenance and construction are the qualities that have helped Duncan Ross make their name in the industry, and they bring that experience to stand A60 at BTME 2018.

A successful expansion of services has meant 2017 afforded Duncan Ross Ltd the opportunity to work on some exciting golf projects. A tee reconstruction at Hesketh Golf Club was one of a number of golf course maintenance and drainage contracts, including the installation of drainage on the 18th green at Lancaster Golf Course.

Now a regular exhibitor at BTME, Duncan Ross, managing director at Duncan Ross Ltd, knows the benefits of meeting customers face to face and talking through potential projects.

"We used to attend every other year, but this will be our third year in a row at BTME in Harrogate and we're really looking forward to it," he said.

"A lot of what we offer comes from customer service and making sure that they always get their specifications met. So, being able to speak to them face to face about anything they might want to improve on their course or any issues they've got is ideal for ourselves and them.

"We've had a very exciting year with the projects we've been working on across all aspects of golf course maintenance and construction, and we know we'll be continuing that throughout 2018."

Duncan Ross are committed quality and cost-effective services with highly experienced staff using some of the most advanced machinery and techniques in the industry.