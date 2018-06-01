Martin Lingard, Contracts Manager for Lowther Forestry, has reported that ICL's Ecoplug Max is helping him manage an extensive tree and shrub clearance project throughout Yorkshire.

Lowther Forestry, a nationwide forestry, landscaping and fencing contractor, was established in 1979 and now has four regional offices. Over the years the company has significantly grown and prides itself on providing exceptional quality, value and sustainability to businesses and organisations throughout the United Kingdom.

Martin Lingard has been with the company for 19 years and after looking for an alternative to liquid glyphosate for stump control, he turned to Ecoplug Max.

Ecoplug Max is a patented tree stump control application method which delivers glyphosate directly into the tree stump, killing its root system and preventing re-growth. Each plug contains 300mg of granular glyphosate which are simply placed into holes drilled into the stump using the Ecoplug drill bit. The plugs are then hammered in forcing out the sides of the plug, releasing the glyphosate into the phloem.

"We have been using Ecoplug Max for the past few years as part of a tree and shrub clearance project for the Environment Agency," says Martin. Based on the work last year we have seen fantastic results - we've had no comeback or re-growth of willows."

Ecoplug Max supports requirements of the sustainable use directive to minimise use of pesticides. With the glyphosate encapsulated inside the unit, it never gets in direct contact with anything else but the plant, in turn minimising the risk of the operator coming into contact with chemical or chemical spillage. Furthermore, it also eliminates the risk of damage to surrounding trees and vegetation. Quite simply, it stays where it belongs - inside the plant.

"As a product, it is so much better than spraying the stumps," says Martin. "The beauty of it, is that it is so easy to use - we just apply the plugs easily into the holes that have been pre-drilled. It is certainly more efficient as well; in the past when we were spraying, just a little bit of breeze would mean that we would have to stop and wait until it passed. We're also not having to carry lots of liquid so it is ideal from that point of view. It is safe to handle as well because you have no risk of spillages.

"We work in environmentally sensitive habitats and by using Ecoplug Max there is no risk of drift or contamination of habitat and the product, when applied, is not at risk of wash off by rain or flood. There is also the added benefit of less handling on site of concentrated herbicide product.

"Overall, I would say that it is a very good product and one that I would not hesitate to recommend."

