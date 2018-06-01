An Emergency Authorisation has been granted for the use of the Syngenta insecticide, Acelepryn, for the control of chafer grubs and leatherjacket on golf course greens and tees, horse racing courses and airfields.

Acelepryn is only available for limited and controlled use and has been granted from 8 June 2018, to cover the key chafer Grub and leatherjacket treatment timing.

The Emergency Authorisation covers golf greens and tees, horse racing courses and airfields, specifically where there has been a history of pest damage or a recognised risk of damage. In all instances the use of Acelepryn must be recommended by a BASIS qualified agronomist.

The authorised label permits application at the rate of 0.6 litres per hectare, applied in 500-1000 l/ha water. Ideally Acelepryn should irrigated in after application. One application per year is permitted, with the latest time of treatment being 1 September.

STRI Head of Research, Dr Ruth Mann, said: "Since the withdrawal of effective insecticides, economic damage from chafer grubs and leatherjackets has been of major concern to many of us.

"Obtaining this emergency authorisation of Acelepryn enables us to manage the most damaging effects of these soil pests as part of an integrated turf management programme."

Jim Croxton, Chief Executive of BIGGA, also supported the Emergency Authorisation of Acelepryn for the organisation's members.

"Leatherjackets represent a substantial threat to achieving satisfactory playing conditions and, by extension, represent a threat to greenkeepers' roles and economic value," he said.

"The damage caused can be catastrophic in golfing terms, potentially rendering some parts of courses, or entire courses, unplayable.

"We have actively supported the application for Acelepryn authorisation, and welcome the decision to secure the future of our members."

UK Guidelines for Acelepryn use

Stewardship guidelines highlight that Acelepryn will only be supplied on BASIS recommendation, from approved agronomists that have completed training in its use.

The Guidelines indicate Acelepryn application only where pest activity has previously been identified as economically damaging, or where economic damage will occur as identified by the presence of significant numbers of egg laying adults.

Furthermore, Acelepryn application should be targeted at the thatch layer, using a water volume of at least 500 l/ha and appropriate larger orifice nozzles to aid penetration to the thatch and to avoid drift onto non-target areas. Treatments should be watered in with 3- 6 mm of irrigation as soon as possible after application.

The optimum time of application is before the start of egg-laying since the product needs time to move through the thatch layer to the zone where the grubs and larvae reside.

International experience for Acelepryn soil pest control

Acelepryn is also approved in countries including the US, Canada, Australia and UAE, for soil pests in turf including leatherjackets and Chafer (white) grubs.

References for global Acelepryn advice and use: http://www.greencastonline.com/product/acelepryn-insecticide/overview/turf or https://www.greencast.com.au/sites/g/files/zhg651/f/acelepryn-insecticide-factsheet-a4-2pp.pdf

Pitchcare are an appointed distributor for Acelepyrn, end users who meet the criteria for application can contact as us to order stock and will be advised by a BASIS member of the team - email sales@pitchcare.com or call 01902 440250. There is limited stock available to the UK market and customers will be provided stock on a first come, first serve basis once all conditions of stewardship have been adhered to.