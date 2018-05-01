The Ernest Doe branch in Esher has been appointed as a new Etesia dealer and will be distributing Etesia's complete product range throughout Surrey.

The renowned Ernest Doe brand can be traced all the way back to June 1898 when Ernest took the lease on a blacksmiths shop at Ulting near Maldon, Essex. From this small shop, work in those days consisted mainly of shoeing horses and repairing agricultural implements.

It is safe to say that business prospered significantly over the years but Ernest Doe is still very much a family firm. Current Managing Director Colin Doe is the fourth generation of the family to have taken the helm during the company's 100+ years of trading.

Ernest Doe now boasts a network of branches in the South and East of England and are trusted providers of quality products and first-class service facilities. Of the 19 branches, the Esher depot based in Surrey is the only branch purely dedicated to groundcare machinery.

Insistent on working only with the most reliable and top performing brands, Ernest Doe is delighted to be working with Etesia - according to general sales manager Andy Turbin.

"Etesia is a brand that we have known about for a number of years and we have a lot of customers who use the equipment so we thought it would be good to get the franchise and support these customers. Quite simply, it seemed a great opportunity for us.

"The Esher branch has a massive customer base including contractors and local authorities - so the Etesia equipment will be ideal for them."

Specialists in manufacturing high quality grass cutting machinery for both the professional and domestic market, Etesia's extensive range of products have been in consistent high demand for a number of years. It is for this reason that the company's vast dealer network continues to grow. From the UK to Ireland, Etesia dealers are providing their customers with innovative solutions for their green space requirements.

Ernest Doe's Surrey based customers will now be able to choose from Etesia's 12 product families which includes ride-on mowers, scarifiers, brush cutters, green technology and pedestrian mowers - something which Steve is particularly excited about.

"I think the Etesia pedestrian mowers will arguably be the most popular with our customer base. They are well respected machines in the marketplace, extremely versatile and are capable of cutting and collecting in all conditions."

For further information, please contact Etesia UK on 01295 680120 or visit www.etesia.co.uk